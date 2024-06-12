Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Reveals Five Best Defenders In The NBA
Lonzo Ball has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season due to injuries.
That said, he has been an above-average point guard when he's been on the floor.
Recently, Ball revealed who he thinks should have made the All-Defensive First Team (via The WAE Show).
Ball's All-Defensive 1st Team list: Jrue Holiday, Jaden McDaniels, Alex Caruso, Bam Adebayo and Victor Wembanyama.
Ball had named two of the players that were on the All-Defensive First Team.
Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-Defensive First Team:
Rudy Gobert
Victor Wembanyama
Anthony Davis
Bam Adebayo
Herb Jones
All-Defensive Second Team:
Derrick White
Alex Caruso
Jalen Suggs
Jaden McDaniels
Jrue Holiday"
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
He had been expected to be the face of the franchise, but the team then acquired LeBron James the following season.
After just one year playing alongside James, Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the blockbuster deal to land Anthony Davis.
Ball signed with the Bulls in the summer of 2021, and was an excellent fit with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in the 35 games he played.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games.
He has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.