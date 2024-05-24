Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Makes Huge Announcement About NBA Future
Lonzo Ball has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season due to injuries.
The former UCLA star finished that season with averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Recently, Ball gave an extremely promising update in the latest episode of his podcast (The WAE Show).
DMO: "Will you be in a Bulls jersey at the start of the 24 season?"
Ball: "Yes. I firmly believe that. That's the plan that I'm on and I haven't had any setbacks. I expect to play the first game."
Considering Ball hasn't played in nearly two seasons, this is enormous news for Bulls fans.
When healthy, Ball is an exciting point guard, above-average defender and makes his teammates better.
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers (he has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans).
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games.
As for the Bulls, they have only made the NBA playoffs one time in the previous seven seasons.
They finished this past year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Confernce with a 39-43 record.
After beating the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game, the Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the second.