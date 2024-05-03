Cleveland Cavaliers And Orlando Magic Game 6 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Gary Harris has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out.
On Friday evening, the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will play Game 6 of their first-round playoff series in Florida.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Cavs have ruled out Ty Jerome, Craig Porter Jr. and Dean Wade.
2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable (he missed Game 5).
Gary Harris is listed as questionable, and no one else is on the injury report for the Magic.
The Cavs have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can end the series with a victory on Friday.
Most recently, the Cavs won Game 5 (at home) by a score of 104-103.
Donovan Mitchell led the way with 28 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 9/23 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season and are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in five games).
As for the Magic, they are the fifth seed and had a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics beat the Miami Heat (in the first round) in five games.