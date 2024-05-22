UPDATE: Dallas Mavericks And Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Mike Conley is available.
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at the Target Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper while All-Star forward Luka Doncic is listed as probable.
Since he is probable, Doncic should be available.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable and no one else is on their injury report for Game 1.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Confernece with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Last season, the Mavs missed the NBA playoffs, but they reached the Conference Finals in 2022.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Last season, the Timberwolves lost to the Nuggets in the first round.
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday evening (also at the Target Center).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
That series is 1-0 in favor of the Celtics with Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.
The Celtics are in the Conference Finals for the third straight year.