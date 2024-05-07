Dallas Mavericks Make Huge Announcement Before Game 1 Against Thunder
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Before the game, the Mavs made a significant announcement about head coach Jason Kidd.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks and Head Coach Jason Kidd have signed a multi-year contract extension, the team announced today."
Kidd is in his third season as coach of the Mavs.
They made the Western Confernece Finals in 2022, but missed the 2023 playoffs (and play-in tournament).
This season, the Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs (in six games).
Kidd has done an excellent job of getting the best out of superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Right now, the Mavs look like a legitimate title contender.
In addition to the Mavs, Kidd has also been the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
He has a 323-296 record in 619 regular season games over eight years.
Kidd is also one of the best players of all time.
The Hall of Fame point guard played 19 seasons in the NBA and made ten All-Star Games.
He spent time with the New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.
His career averages are 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.