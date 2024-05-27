Dallas Mavericks Player Injured In Game 3 Against Timberwolves
UPDATE: Dereck Lively II has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
UPDATE: Dereck Lively II is questionable to return.
UPDATE: ESPN's Dave McMenamin added more details.
Via McMenamin: "Referee Tony Brothers announced that the Mavs wouldn't be charged a timeout for the break in the action when Dereck Lively went down "due to the concussion protocol." With that announcement, I have a hard time seeing Lively returning to Game 3."
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
During the game, Dereck Lively II got injured and had to be helped to the locker room.
He has six points, two rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 3/3 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Mavs rookie center Dereck Lively II, a major force in this series, took an inadvertent knee to the head from Karl-Anthony Towns. Lively woozily walked off the floor with an arm around Markieff Morris after staying down for a couple of minutes."
Lively was the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has been one of the most productive rookies.
He finished the regular season with averages of 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 74.7% from the field in 55 games.
The Mavs have a 2-0 lead over the Timberwolves after winning the first two games of the series at the Target Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.