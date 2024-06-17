Fastbreak

Dallas Mavericks Starter Will Be A Free Agent After NBA Finals

A key Dallas Mavericks player will be a free agent this summer.

Ben Stinar

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) and guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrate during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) and guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrate during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Jones Jr. is in his eighth season in the NBA.

He is in his first playing for the Dallas Mavericks and finished the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 76 games.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Mavs are in the NBA Finals going up against the Boston Celtics with Game 5 on Monday evening in Massachusetts.

Jones Jr. has appeared in a career-high 21 playoff games and he is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.

He has also started in all 21 games.

Jones Jr. will be a free agent (this summer) who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Considering he has proven to be an excellent role player for a team that is in the NBA Finals, Jones Jr. could end up having a lot of interested teams.

In addition to Dallas, the former UNLV star has also spent time with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

His career averages are 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 420 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 43 NBA playoff games (21 starts).

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) warms up before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) warms up before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavs trail the Celtics 3-1.

If they stay alive in Game 5, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thurdsay evening.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.