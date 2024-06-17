Dallas Mavericks Starter Will Be A Free Agent After NBA Finals
Derrick Jones Jr. is in his eighth season in the NBA.
He is in his first playing for the Dallas Mavericks and finished the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Currently, the Mavs are in the NBA Finals going up against the Boston Celtics with Game 5 on Monday evening in Massachusetts.
Jones Jr. has appeared in a career-high 21 playoff games and he is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.
He has also started in all 21 games.
Jones Jr. will be a free agent (this summer) who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Considering he has proven to be an excellent role player for a team that is in the NBA Finals, Jones Jr. could end up having a lot of interested teams.
In addition to Dallas, the former UNLV star has also spent time with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 420 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 43 NBA playoff games (21 starts).
The Mavs trail the Celtics 3-1.
If they stay alive in Game 5, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thurdsay evening.