Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game
UPDATE: Damian Lillard has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks will likely remain without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who is listed as doubtful.
He missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Damian Lillard (Achilles) doubtful Tuesday"
Lillard is in his first season with the Bucks, and finished the regular season with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 49-33 record.
The Bucks trail the Pacers 3-1, so a loss on Tuesday would end the series.
Most recently, the Pacers won Game 4 (at home) by a score of 126-113.
Myles Turner led the way with 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field and 7/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series would be on Thuursday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
The Pacers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.