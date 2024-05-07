Denver Nuggets Star Reportedly Leaves Arena Without Speaking To Reporters
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets suffered a 106-80 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets now trail the Timberwolves 2-0, as they were unable to protect their home floor.
Star point guard Jamal Murray had an extremely tough night, and finished with eight points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 3/18 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Murray threw a heat pack on to the floor (h/t Rob Perez).
The Athletic's John Hollinger speculated that Murray could face punishment by the NBA.
Via Hollinger: "Wondering if Murray gets suspended for Game 3 for throwing that heat pack during live play. Can't do that."
Following the disappointing night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Murray left the arena without speaking to reporters.
Via McMenamin: "Nuggets guard Jamal Murray left without speaking to reporters, according to a team spokesperson."
Murray finished the regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening at the Target Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals.