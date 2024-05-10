Denver Nuggets NBA Champion In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 3 Against Timberwolves
UPDATE: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is available.
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (abdomen) listed questionable for Friday."
Caldwell-Pope is coming off a solid regular season where he averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
He has been a very important role player for the Nuggets, and helped them win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
The Nuggets currently trail the Timberwolves 2-0 in the series after losing both games at home.
Most recently, the Timberwolves won Game 2 by a score of 106-80.
Caldwell-Pope finished with four points, three rebounds and one steal while shooting 2/6 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also at the Target Center in Minnesota).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.