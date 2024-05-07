BREAKING: Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Injured In Game 2 Against Timberwolves
UPDATE: The Nuggets lost by a score of 106-80, so the Timberwolves now have a 2-0 lead in the series.
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home in Colorado) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
During the fourth quarter, 2023 NBA Champion point guard Reggie Jackson went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports: "Reggie Jackson limping to the locker room, being helped by the medical staff. Looked like an ankle, which he’s had seasonslong issues with"
Jackson is in his second season with the Nuggets, and has been an extremely productive role player during his time with the team
This past regular season, the veteran point guard averaged 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
In addition, Jackson helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
The Nuggets finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.