Detroit Pistons Reportedly Make Significant Addition
The Detroit Pistons are coming off another challenging season.
They finished the year as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team has hired a new President of Basketball Operations.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons have landed on Trajan Langdon to become the franchise’s new President of Basketball Operations and sides are beginning work on a deal for New Orleans’ GM to oversee organization."
Via Wojnarowski: "Langdon has spent the past five years building a well-regarded Pelicans’ roster under President David Griffin. Langdon previously worked under Sean Marks with the Brooklyn Nets and played three seasons with the Cavs in the NBA."
Langdon will have a lot of work to do, because the Pistons have been one of the biggest disappointments for many seasons.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster.
Currently, the Pistons have a roster that is led by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.
Cunningham was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State.
He finished this past season with averages of 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The Pistons last won the NBA Championship in 2004, and they have been unable to win a playoff series since the 2008 season.
They will be team to watch over the offseason.