Dirk Nowitzki's One-Word Post Went Viral After Dallas Mavericks Won Game 1
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 1 of the Western Confernece Finals.
The game was a thriller, and the Mavs won by a score of 108-105 to take a 1-0 lead in the series (and steal a game on the road).
Luka Doncic led the way with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block while shooting 12/26 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Mavs legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Dirk Nowitzki sent out a post on X with just one word.
There were over 21,000 likes and nearly 500,000 impressions on his post in less than 90 minutes.
Nowitzki wrote: "Yessir"
Nowitzki is one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise.
He led the Mavs to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
The 14-time All-Star played all 21 seasons with the Mavs, and finished with career averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 1,522 regular season games.
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday evening (also at the Target Center in Minnesota).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 with Game 2 on Thursday in Boston.