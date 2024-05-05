Fastbreak

Dirk Nowitzki's Viral Quote About Anthony Edwards After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki spoke about Anthony Edwards after Game 1.

Ben Stinar

Apr 9, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) reacts after the game
Apr 9, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) reacts after the game / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Saturday evening, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to an impressive 106-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Edwards led the way with 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Dallas Mavericks legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) spoke about Edwards on the NBA on TNT.

Nowitzki: "He's an unbelievable athlete, with the mindset, he's got the skillset with it. He's the complete package. He doesn't get discouraged; he just attacks all night long. He might miss a couple, but he keeps coming."

Edwards has led the Timberwolves to a perfect 5-0 start to the postseason (they swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round).

Through the first five games, the All-Star shooting guard is averaging 33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range.

In Game 1, the Timberwolves also shot an outstanding 52.4% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range as a team.

The series will continue with Game 2 on Monday evening (also in Denver).

Whoever ultimately wins will advance to the Western Conference Finals.

As for Nowitzki, he retired from the NBA after the 2018-19 season.

He played 21 years (all with the Mavs), and led the franchise to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR