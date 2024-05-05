Dirk Nowitzki's Viral Quote About Anthony Edwards After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to an impressive 106-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Edwards led the way with 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Dallas Mavericks legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) spoke about Edwards on the NBA on TNT.
Nowitzki: "He's an unbelievable athlete, with the mindset, he's got the skillset with it. He's the complete package. He doesn't get discouraged; he just attacks all night long. He might miss a couple, but he keeps coming."
Edwards has led the Timberwolves to a perfect 5-0 start to the postseason (they swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round).
Through the first five games, the All-Star shooting guard is averaging 33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range.
In Game 1, the Timberwolves also shot an outstanding 52.4% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range as a team.
The series will continue with Game 2 on Monday evening (also in Denver).
Whoever ultimately wins will advance to the Western Conference Finals.
As for Nowitzki, he retired from the NBA after the 2018-19 season.
He played 21 years (all with the Mavs), and led the franchise to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.