Donovan Mitchell's Viral Post On X About Kyrie Irving During Mavs-Timberwolves Game

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell sent out a post on X during Game 1.

Dec 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) hugs Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after the Nets beat the Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 108-105 (at the Target Center) in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kyrie Irving was brilliant, and finished the night with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.

During the game, Cleveland Cavaliers NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a post on X about Irving that had over 9,000 likes and 320,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

Mitchell wrote: "Sheesh Kyrie 🥶"

The Mavs now have a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 on Friday evening (also in Minnesota).

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers. 

The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 with Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.

May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
As for Mitchell, he is coming off another fantastic regular season where he made his fifth straight All-Star Game.

The former Louisville star finished with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.

While the Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, they lost to the Celtics in the second round (in five games).

Mitchell did not play in the final two games of the series.

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks to the locker room late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
He has played seven seasons in the NBA (five for the Utah Jazz and two for the Cavs).

