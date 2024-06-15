Kyrie Irving Sends Out Viral Post On X After Celtics-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Mavs kept their season alive by pulling off a commanding 122-84 victory.
Kyrie Irving finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
After the huge win, the former Duke star sent out a post on X that had over 16,000 likes and 330,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, stay together no matter what. I love y’all.
Chief Hélà🤞🏾♾🪶❤️"
Irving is in his second season with Dallas and he has been an excellent fit playing next to superstar forward Luka Doncic.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Doncic finished Friday's victory with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs also shot 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range (as a team).
The Mavs trail the Celtics 3-1, and Game 5 of the series will now be on Monday evening when the teams travel back to Boston.
If the Mavs can stay alive, they will host Game 6 on Thursday evening in Dallas, Texas.