Jaylen Brown's Quote About Kyrie Irving Went Viral After Celtics-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics won Game 3 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-99 in Texas.
Brown finished the victory with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Brown spoke to Lisa Salters of ABC, and she asked him about Kyrie Irving (h/t Legion Hoops).
Irving finished the game with 35 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/28 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Salters: "Luka was out for the last four minutes or so. How were you able to keep Kyrie from getting hot and beating you?"
Brown: "Kyrie was great tonight. That was a vintage Kyrie performance. It just wasn't enough."
The Celtics were also led by Jayson Tatum, who had his best game of the Finals.
After struggling to score in the first two games, the former Duke star finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics have a commanding 3-0 lead, so they are on the verge of their first title in 16 years.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will return to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.