How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft: Date, Time, Draft Order, Projections and Odds

The NBA’s 75th Anniversary season was a huge success and it is only fitting that one of the original franchises in the Golden State Warriors claimed the title. Now, all of the league’s attention turns to the 2022 NBA Draft, which will change the lives of many young prospects looking to begin the next chapter of their basketball journeys.

The Orlando Magic hold the top spot in this year’s draft and with it, they will be selecting a potential franchise-altering talent in Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr. or Paolo Banchero. In 2004, the Magic selected Dwight Howard with the No. 1 overall pick, which marked the last time the franchise was the first team to make a selection on draft night.

Immediately following the Magic, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings have big decisions to make with the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 picks, respectively. These decisions could very well influence how the rest of the draft plays out.

Ushering in a new era of talent, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23 and here is everything you need to know before commissioner Adam Silver takes to the stage to officially announce the start of this year’s draft.

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft:

WHAT: 2022 NBA Draft

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 23

WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC (first-round), ESPN (first-round and second-round)

2022 NBA Draft Order:

Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers Portland Trail Blazers New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers) San Antonio Spurs Washington Wizards New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers) Charlotte Hornets Cleveland Cavaliers Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans) Atlanta Hawks Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets) Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) Denver Nuggets Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz) Philadelphia 76ers Milwaukee Bucks San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics) Houston Rockets (via Dallas Mavericks, trade not official) Miami Heat Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies Denver Nuggets (via Oklahoma City Thunder, trade not official) Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets) Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons) Oklahoma City Thunder Orlando Magic (via Indiana Pacers) Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers) Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs) Minnesota Timberwolves (via Washington Wizards) New Orleans Pelicans New York Knicks Los Angeles Clippers Atlanta Hawks Charlotte Hornets Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn Nets) Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland Cavaliers) Minnesota Timberwolves Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls) Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver Nuggets) Golden State Warriors (via Toronto Raptors) New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah Jazz) Boston Celtics Washington Wizards (via Dallas Mavericks) Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers (via Miami Heat) Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies) Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix Suns)

NOTE: The Milwaukee Bucks (Pick No. 54) and the Miami Heat (Pick No. 55) have forfeited their second-round picks in this year's draft due to violating the NBA's rules for tampering ahead of free agency

Betting Odds:

