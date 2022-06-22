Skip to main content
How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft: Date, Time, Draft Order, Projections and Odds

The lives of 58 different young basketball players will forever be changed when the 2022 NBA Draft takes place on June 23 in Barclays Center.

The NBA’s 75th Anniversary season was a huge success and it is only fitting that one of the original franchises in the Golden State Warriors claimed the title. Now, all of the league’s attention turns to the 2022 NBA Draft, which will change the lives of many young prospects looking to begin the next chapter of their basketball journeys.

The Orlando Magic hold the top spot in this year’s draft and with it, they will be selecting a potential franchise-altering talent in Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr. or Paolo Banchero. In 2004, the Magic selected Dwight Howard with the No. 1 overall pick, which marked the last time the franchise was the first team to make a selection on draft night.

Immediately following the Magic, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings have big decisions to make with the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 picks, respectively. These decisions could very well influence how the rest of the draft plays out.

Ushering in a new era of talent, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23 and here is everything you need to know before commissioner Adam Silver takes to the stage to officially announce the start of this year’s draft.

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft:

WHAT: 2022 NBA Draft

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 23

WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC (first-round), ESPN (first-round and second-round)

2022 NBA Draft Order:

  1. Orlando Magic
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder
  3. Houston Rockets
  4. Sacramento Kings
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Indiana Pacers
  7. Portland Trail Blazers
  8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)
  9. San Antonio Spurs
  10. Washington Wizards
  11. New York Knicks
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)
  13. Charlotte Hornets
  14. Cleveland Cavaliers
  15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)
  16. Atlanta Hawks
  17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)
  18. Chicago Bulls
  19. Minnesota Timberwolves
  20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
  21. Denver Nuggets
  22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz)
  23. Philadelphia 76ers
  24. Milwaukee Bucks
  25. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics)
  26. Houston Rockets (via Dallas Mavericks, trade not official)
  27. Miami Heat
  28. Golden State Warriors
  29. Memphis Grizzlies
  30. Denver Nuggets (via Oklahoma City Thunder, trade not official)
  31. Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets)
  32. Orlando Magic
  33. Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons)
  34. Oklahoma City Thunder
  35. Orlando Magic (via Indiana Pacers)
  36. Portland Trail Blazers
  37. Sacramento Kings
  38. San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)
  39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs)
  40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Washington Wizards)
  41. New Orleans Pelicans
  42. New York Knicks
  43. Los Angeles Clippers
  44. Atlanta Hawks
  45. Charlotte Hornets
  46. Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn Nets)
  47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
  48. Minnesota Timberwolves
  49. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls)
  50. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver Nuggets)
  51. Golden State Warriors (via Toronto Raptors)
  52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah Jazz)
  53. Boston Celtics
  54. Washington Wizards (via Dallas Mavericks)
  55. Golden State Warriors
  56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Miami Heat)
  57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies)
  58. Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix Suns)

NOTE: The Milwaukee Bucks (Pick No. 54) and the Miami Heat (Pick No. 55) have forfeited their second-round picks in this year's draft due to violating the NBA's rules for tampering ahead of free agency

Latest News, Intel and Projections:

Brett Siegel’s Big Board 5.0/Top-50 Prospects

Brett Siegel’s Mock Draft 4.0

Latest Draft Intel & Rumors - 6/22/22

Three Sleeper Prospects in 2022 NBA Draft

Banchero Expected to go No. 3 to Houston

Betting Odds:

All 2022 NBA Draft odds according to FanDuel.com.

  • Jabari Smith Jr. (-290) is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection by the Orlando Magic.
  • Chet Holmgren (-250) is the favorite to be the No. 2 overall selection by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • Paolo Banchero (-240) is the favorite to be the No. 3 overall selection by the Houston Rockets.
  • Jaden Ivey (-130) is the favorite to be the No. 4 overall selection by the Sacramento Kings.
  • Keegan Murray (+190) is the favorite to be the No. 5 overall selection by the Detroit Pistons.
  • Dyson Daniels (-20000), Shaedon Sharpe (-20000) and Bennedict Mathurin (-20000) are all heavy favorites to be Top-10 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, followed by Ousmane Dieng (-125), Jalen Duren (+105) and Johnny Davis (+135).
