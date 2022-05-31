Pacers Held Third Pre-Draft Workout. Here's The Six Prospects Invited.

INDIANAPOLIS — With team officials back from agency pro days out west, the Indiana Pacers held their third workout with hopefuls who hope to hear their name called at the NBA Draft, which will be held on Thursday, June 23.

To date, the Pacers have hosted 16 players.

The latest bunch includes a player of local interest: Sasha Stefanovic, who came out of Crown Point High School and spent the last four seasons at Purdue University.

This was his first workout.

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Christian Braun, Kansas

A.J. Green, Northern Iowa

Grayson Murphy, Belmont

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Dalen Terry, Arizona

Players like Terry still have a decision to make by Wednesday. June 1 is the NCAA deadline for players to withdraw their name from the draft and maintain eligibility.

Braun, a Kansas product, is coming off an NCAA championship run. That time in the spotlight helped the third-year wing, who averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He was at the Draft Combine earlier this month and performed well.

Workout 1 attendees

Workout 2 attendees

More Pacers Coverage

Rick Carlisle Predicted a Special Mavericks Playoff Run in January, Praised Luka Doncic. CLICK HERE.

Why Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon Is Most Likely To Be Traded. CLICK HERE.

Before Indianapolis 500 race weekend, several Pacers players visited the track to soak in the experience. CLICK HERE.

Scott Agness' experience inside the draft lottery drawing room. CLICK HERE.

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard reacts to landing the sixth pick. CLICK HERE.

Follow Scott Agness on Twitter: @ScottAgness