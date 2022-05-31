Skip to main content
Pacers Held Third Pre-Draft Workout. Here's The Six Prospects Invited.

The Indiana Pacers welcomed a third group of players to the facility on Tuesday for a pre-draft workout. It included a Purdue product and a couple options at 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — With team officials back from agency pro days out west, the Indiana Pacers held their third workout with hopefuls who hope to hear their name called at the NBA Draft, which will be held on Thursday, June 23.

To date, the Pacers have hosted 16 players.

The latest bunch includes a player of local interest: Sasha Stefanovic, who came out of Crown Point High School and spent the last four seasons at Purdue University.

This was his first workout.

  • Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
  • Christian Braun, Kansas
  • A.J. Green, Northern Iowa
  • Grayson Murphy, Belmont
  • Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
  • Dalen Terry, Arizona

Players like Terry still have a decision to make by Wednesday. June 1 is the NCAA deadline for players to withdraw their name from the draft and maintain eligibility.

Braun, a Kansas product, is coming off an NCAA championship run. That time in the spotlight helped the third-year wing, who averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He was at the Draft Combine earlier this month and performed well.

