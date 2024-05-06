Dwight Howard's Reaction To Orlando Magic Losing Game 7
On Sunday afternoon, the Orlando Magic faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) for Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.
The Magic fell apart in the second half and lost the game by a score of 106-94.
Following the loss, the Magic will now head home for the offseason, while the Cavs will advance to the second round and face off against the Boston Celtics.
After the game, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out two posts on X.
Howard's first post: "😢⚪️🔵"
Howard's second post: "Still proud the Magic fought to the end💯"
Despite losing in the first round, the Magic had a very promising season.
They were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record, and reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Howard was initially the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and spent the first eight seasons of his career with Orlando.
He led the Magic to the NBA playoffs times, and they reached the 2009 NBA Finals (before losing to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
There is no question that Howard is among the five best players to ever play for the franchise.
In addition to the Magic, the eight-time NBA All-Star also spent time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field.