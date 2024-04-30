Dwight Howard's Viral Post On X After Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 108-106
The loss ends their season, while the Nuggets will advance to the second round and face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard sent out a post on X that had over 1,300 likes in ten minutes.
Howard wrote: "They should’ve never split that team up … we would’ve had 3 in a row like my son would say “ On Skibidi”! 😂 ya saying talk about it on stream…what platform should I stream on👀"
Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games for the Lakers.
He was also with the Lakers during the 2020 season and helped them win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
This year, the Lakers went 47-35 during the regular season and beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
They have now been eliminated by the Nuggets in each of the previous two seasons and have gone just 1-12 in the team's last 13 matchups.
Howard has been out of the NBA since his most recent stint with Los Angeles.
He is a free agent that is available to be signed by any team in the league.
In addition to his three stops with the Lakers, Howard has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets over 18 seasons.