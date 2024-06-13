Ex-Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Sends Out Viral Post During Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks played Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Texas.
The game got close at the end, but the Celtics were able to win by a score of 106-99 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
During the game, two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas sent out a post on X that had over 3,000 likes and 170,000 impressions in three hours.
Thomas wrote: "Boston playing real HOOP!!! Dallas out there playing 1on1 that s**t don’t work man.
Boston making them play against close outs how they are moving the ball every possession
Dallas just taking turns with two people 🤦🏾♂️"
The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum, who finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Jaylen Brown and Derrick White also combined to score 46 points.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
If the Celtics lose, the teams will travel back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
As for Thomas, he has played 12 seasons in the NBA.
The best tenure of his career came with Boston from 2015-17.
He made two NBA All-Star Games and led the team to the 2017 Eastern Conference finals (they lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers).
This past season, he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns and averaged 1.3 points per contest.