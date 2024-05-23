Ex-NBA Player Calls Out Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
They dealt with a lot of injures, and their best player Donovan Mitchell missed the final two games of the series.
On Thursday, the Cavs announced that they had fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Via The Cavs: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, it was announced today by Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
Following the news, former NBA player Chandler Parsons (via FanDuel TV's Run It Back) spoke about Mitchell.
Parsons: "Donovan Mitchell you got what you wanted, so now all the pressure is on you. You wanted your head coach out, he's out. You want Darius Garland to get moved. They're probably gonna do that too for you. So now there's no more excuse for him at this point of his career."
Mitchell spent the first five seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz.
He was traded to the Cavs during the offseason (in 2022).
The former Louisville star finished his second season with the team averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Cavs have made the NBA playoffs in each of the two seasons that Mitchell has been with the team.
This year, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.