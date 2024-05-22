Former Boston Celtics Player Leaves Incredible Comment On Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 133-128 to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics were on the verge of losing, but All-Star forward Jaylen Brown made a three-pointer to tie up the game with less than five seasons left (which forced overtime).
After the huge victory, Brown made a post to Instagram (with a video of the shot) that had over 250,000 likes and 5,000 comments in less than 24 hours.
Brown captioned his post: "☘️☘️☘️"
One person who left a comment was former Celtics player Evan Turner.
His comment had over 500 likes.
Turner wrote: "I taught you that"
Turner played for the Celtics for two seasons (2014-16).
The former Ohio State star was never teammates with Brown, but he was an assistant coach for the Celtics during the 2020-21 season.
Turner was initially the second pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Celtics, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers over ten seasons.
His career averages were 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists and 43.4% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 705 regular season games.
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Whoever wins the series (between the Pacers and Celtics) will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.