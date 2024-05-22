Fastbreak

Former Boston Celtics Player Leaves Incredible Comment On Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post

Evan Turner left a comment on Jaylen Brown's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Apr 26, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Evan Turner (11) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter in game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 133-128 to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics were on the verge of losing, but All-Star forward Jaylen Brown made a three-pointer to tie up the game with less than five seasons left (which forced overtime).

After the huge victory, Brown made a post to Instagram (with a video of the shot) that had over 250,000 likes and 5,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

Brown captioned his post: "☘️☘️☘️"

One person who left a comment was former Celtics player Evan Turner.

His comment had over 500 likes.

Turner wrote: "I taught you that"

Evan Turner's Comment
Turner played for the Celtics for two seasons (2014-16).

The former Ohio State star was never teammates with Brown, but he was an assistant coach for the Celtics during the 2020-21 season.

Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former NBA player and former assistant coach for the Boston Celtics Evan Turner greets forward Jayson Tatum (0) during a break in the action against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Turner was initially the second pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.

In addition to the Celtics, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers over ten seasons.

His career averages were 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists and 43.4% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 705 regular season games.

Nov 30, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Evan Turner (1) controls the ball as Houston Rockets center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Whoever wins the series (between the Pacers and Celtics) will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

