Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game 5
UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks will likely remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
Antetokounmpo has yet to play in the series, and has missed each of the previous seven games, so this will be his eighth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Monday: "There is doubt that Bucks All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf strain) and Damian Lillard (Achilles tendon strain) will be able to play in potential elimination Game 5 vs. Pacers on Tuesday down 3-1, sources say. Both have tricky strains that complicate returns and create risk."
Antetokounmpo is coming off another outstanding regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They currently trail the Pacers 3-1, so a loss on Tuesday evening would end the series.
If the Bucks are able to win, Game 6 would be on Thursday evening in Wisconsin.
The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first-round.