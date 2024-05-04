Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Unfollows Ex-Milwaukee Bucks Teammate
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 120-98 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got injured at the end of the season and was unable to appear in the series (he missed the team's final nine games).
Antetokounmpo also dealt with injuries last year, so this is the second straight season the Bucks have lost in the first round.
On Friday, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors social media activity around the league) reported that Antetokounmpo unfollowed former Bucks fan-favorite Brandon Jennings on X.
Via NBA Alerts: "👀 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Giannis_An34) is no longer following @Tuff__Crowd"
Jennings spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bucks (before Antetokounmpo was drafted).
He also returned for a second stint with the franchise (in 2017-18) and was briefly a teammate of Antetokounmpo.
In addition to the Bucks, Jennings spent time with the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.
As for Antetokounmpo, he has now played 11 seasons in the NBA (all with the Bucks).
He finished the regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks have made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons, and won the 2021 NBA Championship over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.