Milwaukee Bucks NBA Champion Reportedly Suffers Torn Achilles
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is coming off another season where he played a limited role for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 2021 NBA Champion appeared in 34 regular season games and two playoff games.
Recently, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that (Thanasis) Antetokounmpo suffered a significant injury.
Via Charania: "Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has sustained a torn Achilles tendon and will undergo surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Antetokounmpo has played six seasons in the NBA and is the older brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
He spent his first season in the league with the New York Knicks, and has been with the Bucks for each of the last five years.
His career averages are 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 14.3% from the three-point range in 198 regular season games.
The 31-year-old has also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games.
The Bucks finished the 2023-24 regular season with a 49-33 record, which had them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, they lost to Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in six games).
(Giannis) Antetokounmpo missed the entire series, while All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was also out for two games.
The franchise had been expected to be a title contender, but have now lost in the first round in each of the previous two seasons due to injuries.
They have made the NBA playoffs for eight straight years (and won the 2021 title).