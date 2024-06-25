Golden State Warriors General Manager Speaks About Klay Thompson's Future
Klay Thompson will be among the most talked about NBA players leading up to free agency.
He has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors but is about to become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On Monday, Mike Dunleavy Jr. met with the media and was asked about Thompson's future (h/t Warriors on NBCS).
Reporter: "Can you just describe where the state of those talks is? Is there an offer on the table right now?"
Dunleavy Jr.: "All that stuff, I think honestly, Tim, is private. We want him back. I think we've said that all along. Hopeful he'll come back, but as far as the specifics of discussions and those types of things, I think is important to keep in-house. When we figure out a solution to all that, we'll have news for you."
The Warriors are in a tough spot because Thompson is a future Hall of Famer and one of the most beloved players in franchise history.
That said, he is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was.
Thompson finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games (63 starts).
The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five years.