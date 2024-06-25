Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors General Manager Speaks About Klay Thompson's Future

Mike Dunleavy Jr. met with the media on Monday.

Mar 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson stretches before taking on the Memphis Grizzlies Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson will be among the most talked about NBA players leading up to free agency.

He has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors but is about to become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On Monday, Mike Dunleavy Jr. met with the media and was asked about Thompson's future (h/t Warriors on NBCS).

Reporter: "Can you just describe where the state of those talks is? Is there an offer on the table right now?"

Dunleavy Jr.: "All that stuff, I think honestly, Tim, is private. We want him back. I think we've said that all along. Hopeful he'll come back, but as far as the specifics of discussions and those types of things, I think is important to keep in-house. When we figure out a solution to all that, we'll have news for you."

The Warriors are in a tough spot because Thompson is a future Hall of Famer and one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

That said, he is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games (63 starts).

The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five years.

