Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
James Michael McAdoo most recently played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season when he appeared in three games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former UNC star averaged 2.7 points points per contest.
On Friday, it was announced that McAdoo has signed with a new team in Japan (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Tom Ballato of The Next Prospect: "Former UNC standout James McAdoo (@jamesmcadoo) remains in Japan and has signed with the Shimane Susanoo Magic.
The forward/center missed all of last season due to injury. #CarolinaFamily"
The team also confirmed the news (via Instagram).
McAdoo had an excellent college career for the Tar Heels.
Over three seasons, he averaged 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field in 108 games (73 starts).
They also made the NCAA Tournament in all three years.
Following his college years, he spent the first three seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
In that span, the Warriors made the NBA Finals three times and won two NBA Championships (2015 and 2017).
He was on teams that featured NBA legends such as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
The 31-year-old played four seasons in the NBA (for the Warriors and 76ers).
His career averages are 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range.
He has also appeared in 26 NBA playoff games.