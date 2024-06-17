Golden State Warriors Reportedly Attempted A Trade For NBA Champion Guard
Alex Caruso is coming off another productive year for the Chicago Bulls.
The 2020 NBA Champion finished the regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
On Monday, Will Gottlieb of CHGO Sports reported that the Golden State Warriors made an attempt to land Caruso during the regular season.
Via Gottlieb's article on allchgo.com: "The Golden State Warriors were among teams who made a strong offer for Caruso, multiple sources confirmed."
Caruso is not an All-Star, but he is one of the most reliable role players in the league.
Therefore, a team like Golden State would have been an excellent fit for his services.
In addition to the Bulls, Caruso has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Over seven seasons in the NBA, he has career averages of 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 363 regular season games.
Caruso has also appeared in 31 NBA playoff games (five starts).
Caruso's name will likely continue to come up in rumors, because he has just one more year left on his contract at $9.9 million for the 2024-25 season.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.