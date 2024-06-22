Golden State Warriors Reportedly Expected To Make $8 Million Decision
Kevon Looney has spent his entire nine-year career with the Golden State Warriors.
The former UCLA star is coming off a season where he averaged od 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 59.7% from the field in 74 games.
However, he only averaged 16.1 minutes of playing time per game, which was his lowest since the 2020 season.
This summer, the Warriors can save $5 million by waiving Looney (h/t Spotrac).
However, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that the Warriors are likely to keep him and guarantee his full $8 million salary for the 2024-25 season.
Via Slater: "All signs point to the Warriors retaining Kevon Looney past his guarantee date on Monday, keeping him at $8 million for next season, per sources. Always possible he could be part of offseason trade, but outright release is unlikely."
Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has career averages of 5.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 523 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 77 NBA playoff games (27 starts) and has been with Golden State for three titles.
As for the Warriors, they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
That said, the franchise has also been to the NBA Finals six times since 2015.