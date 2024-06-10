Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green Admits Jordan Poole Regret
Jordan Poole had an up-and-down tenure with the Golden State Warriors (2019-23).
The former Michigan star looked like a future All-Star during the 2022 season when the Warriors won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
After signing a massive contract that offseason, he was traded to the Washington Wizards just one year later.
One of the most significant things that happened at the end of Poole's tenure in Golden State was the viral video of him being punched by Draymond Green at practice.
In a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green spoke about his regrets with Poole.
Green: "When I took J.P. under my wing, and to see him have success was the best thing for me. One of the worst feelings I've ever had as an NBA basketball player was seeing him get a contract and knowing that I f**ked it off and I couldn't celebrate his contract with him. I think he had a party or something with his people in San Francisco, and to not be able to go celebrate that with him. I f**ked it off."
Poole ended his first season in Washington with averages of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
However, the Wizards were among the worst teams and finished as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
The Wizards lost both of their games against the Warriors.