Huge NBA News About USC Star Bronny James

Bronny James has been invited to the NBA Combine.

Ben Stinar

Jan 17, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA: USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) before the tip of during the
/ Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
Bronny James finished up his first season of college basketball for the USC Trojans in March.

The 19-year-old played in 25 games and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.

Where he will play next season is unclear, but he is currently entered in the 2024 NBA Draft (and the college transfer portal).

Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA: Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6) looks on
/ Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, James got good news, as the NBA announced that the USC star will be invited to the Draft Combine.

Via NBA Communications: "The NBA announced today that 78 players have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which will take place from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 10-11 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine following that event.

Players invited to the Draft Combine ⬇️"

Bronny is the son LeBron James, so whoever ends up drafting him will potentially have a chance to land the four-time NBA Champion.

LeBron just finished his 21st in the NBA with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.

He has a player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season, so he can become a free agent as soon as this summer.

Jan 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6)
/ Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
