Huge NBA News About USC Star Bronny James
Bronny James finished up his first season of college basketball for the USC Trojans in March.
The 19-year-old played in 25 games and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.
Where he will play next season is unclear, but he is currently entered in the 2024 NBA Draft (and the college transfer portal).
On Friday, James got good news, as the NBA announced that the USC star will be invited to the Draft Combine.
Via NBA Communications: "The NBA announced today that 78 players have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which will take place from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 10-11 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine following that event.
Players invited to the Draft Combine ⬇️"
Bronny is the son LeBron James, so whoever ends up drafting him will potentially have a chance to land the four-time NBA Champion.
LeBron just finished his 21st in the NBA with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He has a player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season, so he can become a free agent as soon as this summer.