Indiana Pacers And Boston Celtics Game 2 Injury Reports

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

Feb 14, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) react after a play against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Pacers have ruled out Bennedict Mathurin and no one else is on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis.

Xavier Tillman Sr. has been upgraded to available (he missed Game 1).

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / Pacers-Celtics

The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Tuesday evening (also in Boston) by a score of 133-128.

They were on the verge of losing, but Jaylen Brown nailed a three-pointer to tie up the game (with less than six seconds left) and force overtime.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening (in Indiana).

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 1-0 with Game 2 on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An overall view of TD Garden during game one of the eastern conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers for the 2024 NBA playoffs. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was on the roster.

As for the Celtics, they are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight season (they made the NBA Finals in 2022).

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.