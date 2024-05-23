Indiana Pacers And Boston Celtics Game 2 Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Pacers have ruled out Bennedict Mathurin and no one else is on their injury report.
Meanwhile, the Celtics have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis.
Xavier Tillman Sr. has been upgraded to available (he missed Game 1).
The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Tuesday evening (also in Boston) by a score of 133-128.
They were on the verge of losing, but Jaylen Brown nailed a three-pointer to tie up the game (with less than six seconds left) and force overtime.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening (in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 1-0 with Game 2 on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
The Pacers are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was on the roster.
As for the Celtics, they are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight season (they made the NBA Finals in 2022).