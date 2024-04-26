Milwaukee Bucks And Indiana Pacers Injury Reports
UPDATE: Khris Middleton is available.
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will play Game 3 of their first-round playoff series (in Indianapolis).
For the game, the Bucks and Pacers have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Livingston, while Khris Middleton is listed as questionable.
Antetokounmpo had also missed each of the first two games of the series.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin and the rest of their roster is fully healthy for the game.
The teams split the first two games of the series in Milwaukee.
In Game 2, the Pacers won by a score of 125-108.
NBA Champion Pascal Siakam was brilliant, with 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while shooting 16/23 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Pacers are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were still on the roster.
On the other hand, the Bucks are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
They have been to the playoffs for eight straight season and won the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or Philadelphia 76ers.