Indiana Pacers Player Reportedly Limped Out Of The Arena Following Game 2
On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers faced off against the Celtics (in Boston) for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics won by a score of 126-110 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
During the fourth quarter, the Pacers announced that All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton got injured (and he did not return).
He finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Update: Tyrese Haliburton (left leg soreness) will not return to tonight's game."
Following the game, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal reported that Haliburton was seen limping as he was exiting the arena.
Via Karalis: "Tyrese Haliburton noticeably limping as he walks to the team bus"
Haliburton's status going forward will play a significant role in how the series turns out.
The former Iowa State star finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 1-0 after winning Game 1 on Wednesday by a score of 108-105.
Game 2 will be on Friday evening at the Target Center.