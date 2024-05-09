BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Injury Status In Pacers-Knicks Game 2
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available to return (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is warming up for the second half (h/t SNY's Ian Begley).
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, Jalen Brunson went to the locker room with an injury.
Brunson has five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/2 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Jalen Brunson (hand) in locker room Wednesday."
The Knicks have now announced an update on Brunson's status for the remainder of the game.
Via Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson (sore right foot) is questionable to return."
Brunson is the team's best player, and finished the regular season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in five games).
Currently, the Knicks lead the Pacers 1-0 in the series after winning Game 1 by a score of 121-117.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.