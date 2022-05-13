Ja Morant's Latest Status For Game 6

Ja Morant is still listed as out for Game 6 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and for the game they will remain without their best player Ja Morant.

The latest injury update came out as of 12:30 Eastern Time, so it appears as if Morant will not be playing in the game.

NBA's official injury report

The All-Star point guard got injured at the end of Game 3, and has not returned since.

The Warriros currently have a 3-2 lead in the series but they are coming off getting blown out in Game 5.

Therefore, if the Grizzlies keep the game close, things could get very intriguing.

A win on the night would send the series to a Game 7, which would be on their home court back in Tennessee.

The Grizzlies made the playoffs last season as the eighth seed, but they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz.

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals, and face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or Phoenix Suns.

