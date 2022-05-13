Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Latest Status For Game 6

Ja Morant is still listed as out for Game 6 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and for the game they will remain without their best player Ja Morant.

The latest injury update came out as of 12:30 Eastern Time, so it appears as if Morant will not be playing in the game.

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The All-Star point guard got injured at the end of Game 3, and has not returned since. 

The Warriros currently have a 3-2 lead in the series but they are coming off getting blown out in Game 5.  

Therefore, if the Grizzlies keep the game close, things could get very intriguing. 

A win on the night would send the series to a Game 7, which would be on their home court back in Tennessee.  

The Grizzlies made the playoffs last season as the eighth seed, but they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz.

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. 

The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals, and face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or Phoenix Suns. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16238244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Current Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17903247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Latest Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_18248857_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 6 on Friday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18250139_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 6 on Friday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17876431
Injuries

Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Grizzlies Initial Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_13796447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Celtics Initial Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18135496_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18134248_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Erik Spoelstra Said About Jimmy Butler After Game 6

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago