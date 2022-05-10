Skip to main content

LOOK: Ja Morant Sends Out 2 Tweets Before Game 4

Ja Morant sent out two tweets before the Memphis Grizzlies face off with the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series. Morant has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night, but for the game they will be without their best player Ja Morant. 

The All-Star guard has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Prior to the game, (and after the news came out that he has been ruled out) the 2019 second overall pick sent out two tweets. 

Morant's tweet said: "stand tall. stay solid. - God wouldn't put something hard in your life if he thought you weren't strong enough to get thru it" 

In the second tweet, he sent out an emoji. 

The Grizzlies are now in a tough spot, because they trail the series 2-1, so a loss would put them into 3-1 hole.  

While Game 5 is in Memphis, they would have to play an elimination game in Game 6 at Chase Center. 

During the regular season, the Grizzlies went 20-5 in the 25 games that Morant missed.  

