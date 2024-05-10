UPDATE: Jalen Brunson's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Pacers Game 3
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is officially available (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Reporter and the NBA on TNT.
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is on the injury report.
He is officially listed as questionable.
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Thursday: "Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (foot) as questionable and OG Anunoby (hamstring) as out for Game 3 of Knicks-Pacers on Friday."
Brunson is coming off the best regular season of his career where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
He led the Knicks to the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Knicks lead the Pacers 2-0 after winning both games at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was still on the roster.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The seires is currently tied up at 1-1 after the first two games in Boston.