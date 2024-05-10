UPDATE: Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 3
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center (in Minnesota) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets have listed 2023 NBA Champion point guard Jamal Murray as questionable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (calf) listed questionable for Friday."
Murray is coming off an outstanding regular season where he averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They beat Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
However, the Nuggets have gotten off to an awful start against the Timberwolves, as they lost both games on their home floor and trail 2-0.
Most recently, they lost Game 2 by a score of 126-80.
Murray finished with eight points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 3/18 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
It was arguably his worst game of the 2024 playoffs.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also at the Target Center in Minnesota).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the 2024 Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks (that series is currently tied up at 1-1).