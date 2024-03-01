LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-76ers Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Pennsylvania for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they will be without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball remains ruled out.

Ball has missed each of the previous 16 games, so this will be his 17th straight out of the lineup.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle) and Mark Williams (Low Back) are out"

Despite missing so much time, Ball has been very productive when he has been able to be on the floor.

He is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.

The Hornets have had an extremely disappointing season and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-44 record in 59 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 111-99.

Following the 76ers, they will travel to Canada for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening.

As for the 76ers, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-25 record in 58 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and have gone 3-7 over their last ten games.

Following the Hornets, the 76ers will travel to Texas to play Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.