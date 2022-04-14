Skip to main content

Big Steph Curry News On Wednesday

Steph Curry returned to practice for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and his status is still up in the air for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

On Wednesday, Steph Curry returned to practice for the Golden State Warriors, Underdog NBA relayed.  

The two-time NBA MVP has been out of the lineup since March 16 due to a foot injury, and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets is still up in the air.  

The Warriors finished their season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record. 

This is their first time in the postseason since the 2018-19 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. 

