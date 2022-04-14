Big Steph Curry News On Wednesday
Steph Curry returned to practice for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and his status is still up in the air for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets.
On Wednesday, Steph Curry returned to practice for the Golden State Warriors, Underdog NBA relayed.
The two-time NBA MVP has been out of the lineup since March 16 due to a foot injury, and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets is still up in the air.
The Warriors finished their season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.
This is their first time in the postseason since the 2018-19 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.
