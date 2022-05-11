Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 5

The Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Massachusetts, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics have downgraded Robert Williams III to out due to a knee injury, so that is a big loss for them as he is their best rim protector.

The series is currently knotted up at 2-2 after the Celtics picked up a 116-108 win in Wisconsin on Monday night.

Each team has won one game on the road and one at home, so they have been very evenly matched and it's made for a very intriguing series that has the potential to go to a Game 7.

The Celtics entered the series with a lot of momentum after they swept Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.

As for the Bucks, they are in the middle of defending their title as they won the 2021 NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns.

