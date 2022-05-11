Skip to main content

Warriors Current Injury Report For Game 5

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors will be in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have updated their injury report as of 2:30 Eastern Time. 

They will remain without James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala for the contest. 

The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Warriors, so they can close out the Grizzlies on the road on Wednesday night. 

They will have three straight chances to win the series in either Game 5, Game 6 or Game 7. 

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. 

Prior to the drought, they have won three NBA Championships in just seven years. 

The winner of this series will play the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. 

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

