Warriors And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports For Game 5

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports for Game 5.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are facing off for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Tennessee, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The biggest name on there is obviously All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who got injured at the end of Game 3 and has not returned since.

The Warriros currently have a 3-1 lead in the series, so any win the rest of the way sends them to the Western Conference Finals and ends the series.

This is the first time that the franchise has been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

The winner of this series will move on to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks for a chance to make the NBA Finals.

Prior to the two-year drought from the postseason, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals five straight times and won three titles during that span.

Related stories on NBA basketball