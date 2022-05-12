Heat's Latest Injury Report For Game 6

The Miami Heat have updated their injury report as of 4:30 Eastern Time for Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday night.

For the game, the Heat have updated their injury report as of 4:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring, while the other five players on the injury report are questionable.

The Heat currently lead the series 3-2, so a win for them in the game would clinch the series.

If the 76ers win, they will force a Game 7 back in Florida.

The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference, and face off with either the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.

That series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Bucks.

The Heat have been to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and in 2020 they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

