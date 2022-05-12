Skip to main content

Heat's Latest Injury Report For Game 6

The Miami Heat have updated their injury report as of 4:30 Eastern Time for Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday night.

For the game, the Heat have updated their injury report as of 4:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring, while the other five players on the injury report are questionable.

The Heat currently lead the series 3-2, so a win for them in the game would clinch the series.

If the 76ers win, they will force a Game 7 back in Florida. 

The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference, and face off with either the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.   

That series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Bucks.

The Heat have been to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and in 2020 they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18106984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Latest Injury Report For Game 6

By Ben Stinar28 seconds ago
USATSI_18149270_168388303_lowres
News

JJ Redick Claims Nikola Jokic Was Rightfully Named MVP Over Joel Embiid

By Brett Siegel52 minutes ago
USATSI_12702529_168388303_lowres
Draft

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Date, Time, Odds, Draft Order and Top Prospects

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18249498_168388303_lowres
News

Should The Warriors Be Concerned After Blowout Loss To Memphis?

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17608486_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet After Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18241885_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LATEST: Suns And Mavs Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Got Embarrassed

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18104085_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriros Got Blown Out

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18241692_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Heat at 76ers Game 6 on Thursday

By Brett Siegel7 hours ago