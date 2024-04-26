Ja Morant Reportedly Makes Big Decision
Earlier this month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had parted ways with his long-time agent Jim Tanner.
Morant is one of the best young superstars in the league, so whoever was able to sign him as a client was getting a huge acquisition.
On Thursday, it has now been announced that Morant will sign with Mike Miller's agency LIFT Sports.
Via Wojnarowski: "Ja Morant has new representation: @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT"
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State and has established himself among the top guards in the league.
This past season, he missed the first 25 games due to suspension and was also injured, so he only appeared in nine games.
That said, the 24-year-old had been coming off an impressive 2022-23 season where he averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 61 games.
The Grizzlies have been a team on the rise, and made the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons.
However, due to their injuries this year, they finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
If the Grizzlies can get healthy for next season, they will be seen as a contender for a top-four seed in the west.
They have a talented roster that also features Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart.