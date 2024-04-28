Jalen Brunson Made New York Knicks History In Game 4 Against 76ers
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
The Knicks won the game by a score of 97-92, and Jalen Brunson led the way with an incredible 47 points, four rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 18/34 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He also made team history during the game.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson is now the first Knick in franchise history to record 30+ points and 10+ assists in back-to-back playoff games."
Brunson is coming off the best regular season of his career where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks dealt with a lot of injuries, but Brunson led them to the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs (in six games).
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second and face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks.
Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 27 points, ten rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.