Jamal Murray's Poster Dunk On LeBron James Went Viral In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home in Colorado) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
Murray had been listed as questionable, but was upgraded to avaiable right before the game.
It's safe to say that the former Kentucky star appears to be healthy, because he had 27 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/24 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in his first 37 minutes of playing time.
He also had a huge dunk (in the fourth quarter) on LeBron James that got a lot views on social media.
Via The NBA on TNT: "JAMAL MURRAY POSTER ON LEBRON 🔥"
Murray had another excellent regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a season where they swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
If they win Game 5, the Nuggets will advance to the second round and face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for the Lakers, they are the seventh seed and had a 47-35 record.
They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
The franchise last won the NBA Championship in 2020.